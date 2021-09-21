like a single shipment

Beware of double ray fare in the case of dual residential users. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

Also thanks to the impact of Covid, in the past period there has been an increasingly intense use of various electronic gadgets, such as tablets and computers. At the same time to play an undoubtedly important role in the world of communication is the television. On the other hand, this device allows you to benefit from information of various kinds, from news programs to sports programs, for example.

In order to be able to see the different channels, it is necessary to pay Rai license fee. Mandatory tax in all respects, payment is made by direct debit at law Project. So it can happen that the same person is the owner of a double electric user of a residential home type. A circumstance that leads us to ask ourselves whether we risk having to deal with double charge. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

Rai charges, beware of double charge: everything you need to know

Starting in 2016, the RAI fee, the amount of which is equal to €90 per year, is paid throughDirect deduction on the electricity bill in monthly installments. The decision prevented many taxpayers from not paying the tax in question. The Rai license fee must be paid only once a year by each family, no matter how many TVs owned,

But what happens in the case Residential electric double user from the same person? Fear, in fact, is the fear of having to deal with a double charge. Well, in this case, it is good to know that there is no cause for concern. This is because you should not have more than one household electrical user. However, if this circumstance occurs, Fees will be charged only on the supply invoice with the most recent activation.

In any case, the advice is to always pay attention to the various costs that are on the invoice. In fact, in the case of a double shipment, it is possible to order the relative shipment repayment. To this end, all you have to do is make a specific request Remotely And that’s it. Alternatively, it is possible to request a refund by sending a specific request through a registered parcel To: Revenue Agency – 1st Regional Directorate of Turin – Canon Television Office – PO Box 22-10121 Turin (TO).