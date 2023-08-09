Lies of P has entered the gold stage, and was released in September without delay

F lies officially entered the stage goldwhich means that the fileexit From the game developed by Neowiz freely inspired by “The Adventures of Pinocchio” will take place on September 19th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without delay.
Lies of P got rave reviews from fans who tried out the demo A bleak and disturbing interpretation From the narrative universe created by Carlo Collodi, made up of beleaguered cities and deadly puppets ready to tear us apart.
“It is with real pleasure that we announce that Lies of P has gone gold,” reads the development team’s post. “We can’t wait to visit Krat on September 19th. Even the Black Rabbit Brotherhood would like to thank everyone for the support.”
Pinocchio is different than usual
Set in the mysterious city of Krat, which has been turned into a veritable hell after the invasion of hordes of killer dolls, Lies of P puts us in command of a very different Pinocchio compared to the classic tales, but here too we are determined to become human.
To succeed in this project, the puppet will have to fight with all its weapons, facing increasingly stronger enemies in the course of a soul-like campaign that promises to be engaging, intense and above all challenging.
This past June we got to try out a huge Lies of P demo – check out the article to see how it went!
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Android Auto is a red alert: If you use these apps in the summer, you risk setting your car on fire Users are in a panic
Quantity Error: New gameplay clips, the team explains Xbox and PS5 claims
A fantastic comet shaped like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars appeared in the sky: how to see it