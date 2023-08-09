Lies of P has entered the gold stage, and was released in September without delay

F lies officially entered the stage goldwhich means that the fileexit From the game developed by Neowiz freely inspired by “The Adventures of Pinocchio” will take place on September 19th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without delay.

Lies of P got rave reviews from fans who tried out the demo A bleak and disturbing interpretation From the narrative universe created by Carlo Collodi, made up of beleaguered cities and deadly puppets ready to tear us apart.

“It is with real pleasure that we announce that Lies of P has gone gold,” reads the development team’s post. “We can’t wait to visit Krat on September 19th. Even the Black Rabbit Brotherhood would like to thank everyone for the support.”