Scotland and America, stamp on Kima

Mountain running. Finlay Wilde and Hilary Gerardi win the Great Climb at Senteiro Roma. Extreme Skyrace crowns Del Pero and Campagnoni

A day of skyrunning with a capital “S”. The 330-athlete performances of the Grande Corsa (52 technical kilometers, 4,800 m in total elevation difference) in Centrio Roma brought the curtain down on the GIMA 2022 events.

Scottish Finlay Wilde and American Hilary Gerardi won the first ISF Technical Award apart from the Great Race at Centauro Roma, a prize given by the International Federation in the most technical category of the most technical race. Hilary Gerardi and Sentioro Roma’s premiership after their 2018 victory also beat Kima’s female record held by Iberian Nuria Bigas.

The brand new Kima Xtreme Skyrace goes to Luca Del Pero and Giulia Campagnoni.