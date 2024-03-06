Puma loses European brand over Rihanna shoes – Europe

Brussels, March 06 – 'Fenty x Puma“This time it's not good luck.” Cooperation between Rihanna The sportswear giant – against their will – ended up… Damage to the German brand. In fact, the European Court confirmed the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Cancel registration For a sneaker model announced by a pop star originally from Barbados that was registered by the sports clothing and footwear company to protect itself from possible counterfeit attempts.

He was a prisoner Instagram. During the halfway point December 2014Unaware of the legal implications of her choice, Rihanna – born Robyn Rihanna Fenty – boasted A pair of white shoes with a thick black sole Who presented almost the same characteristics as a registered model, having posted some photos on his account “badgalriri” twelve months before the registration application was submitted by Puma. For this reason, the Luxembourg judges highlight the following: The sneakers are not considered authentic and the application submitted must be rejected.

Not only. The EU Court also rejects Puma's arguments under which No one was paying attention to Rihanna's shoes in December 2014. The pop star was, as we read in the sentence, already “known throughout the world,” and thus it was impossible that his “fans and specialist fashion circles” had not already developed “a special interest in shoes” by that time. Puma only has to decide whether to appeal the decision to a second court.