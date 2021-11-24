Lapu vs Card B serving Manskins with wine and pasta

We have always been upset, insulted and resentful when Italy and Italians are presented with Ordinary, repetitive, obsolete: “Mandolin Italian pizza and pasta“;”Italy, mafia, wine, pasta‘, etc., where food, drink, and some mischief, when in fact not so, are brought to the fore.

It happened in the 1960s and is still happening today. It is no coincidence that even the very modern ones American Music Awards, for us manskin, Pride of the National Moment, a group of twenty-four that this year won everything they could, from Sanremo to the Eurovision Song Contest, to Mother, introduced by the butt (since we are talking about stereotypes, we adapt) Cardi B Sitting at a classic Italian trattoria table, complete with checkered red and white tablecloth, things no longer found even in the most famous villages, in front of a bottle of wine and a plate of pasta.

That was enough to provoke indignation and that skatsu from the web. Even some famous faces that feel like spokesmen for Made in Italy, the most honorable and dignified. Labo Elkann he has Post a Tweet Barb, addressed to Cardi B: “Wake up and smell the coffee @iamcardi; Italian flag It’s not just pasta and wine, it’s so much more. Italy, the beauty and culture of Leonardo, Ferrari and work. So, before introducing the Italian artists, Impara and get ready. It’s so sad to use stereotypes to welcome the Maneskins…”.

Among the various comments on the tweet, about solidarity (“Grand Labo, we’re with you”) but also about downsizing (“Come on, said the Mafia, but he only mentioned spaghetti”), A response from Cardi B herself: “Did you want me to take a full history lesson at the awards ceremony? Maybe I should take Ferrari to the theater? I even made jokes about my hometown. I think people get angry for no reason, There was no way to offend what I was doing. “

At that point, Labo responded again, expanding the discussion and explaining the meaning of his tweet: “You Fighting racism and stereotypes Minorities and you have my deepest respect. But I think that Feeding stereotypes contradicts the values ​​you’re trying to share with your fans. That’s it. You and your family are welcome in Italy and I would like to host you at Belle Paci.”

How did it end? Cardi B deleted the tweet and never heard from it again. Fighter and emotional, but also sensitive, perhaps.