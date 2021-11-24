Just the little toilet brush next to the toilet in our bathrooms does hard work every day.

It undertakes to clean the entire interior and is always in contact with germs and the battery.

This is why they get dirty easily, just as their bristles can turn yellow over time. Therefore, deep cleansing is necessary, at least once a week.

In this we will discover alternatives to the traditional chemical formula for cleaning and degreasing in favor of 3 completely eco-friendly options.

Not just bleach, to clean and whiten a toilet brush, we use these 3 powerful natural products

They are really popular and they are all found inside the kitchen.

They are versatile and a must for a “stylish and comfortable” home but in a natural way.

In the first place we find the necessary bicarbonate to clean the toilet.

Indeed, as we have seen In a previous article it can be used for high-bright bathroom tiles and for whitening grout lines.

In second place comes the lemon which, for example, It can be used in this way to remove dark circles from the radiator walls.

Finally, coarse salt is a powerful stain remover.

Although, we won’t use them all together but will create a winning pair against stubborn dirt and ugly yellows.

Baking soda + salt

This formula is the equivalent of bleaching, sterilizing, cleaning and eliminating any unpleasant odors in one go.

So, let’s see the procedure in detail.

First, fill your toilet brush bucket halfway with boiling water and two and a half tablespoons of baking soda and coarse salt.

Next, dip the brush, shake it to mix and dissolve the ingredients and let it soak for a few hours.

After this period of time, we empty the bucket into the toilet and flush it.

Next, we put the toilet brush inside the toilet, throw out the water and do it.

Baking soda with lemon

Let’s move on to the second formula which gives the same result as the previous one but also works on the fragrance precisely.

In this case, pour boiling water, 2 tablespoons of baking soda and filtered lemon juice into the bucket.

Mix with the same brush and let it soak for two hours.

After the expected period of time, we empty the bucket and rinse it.

On the other hand, we always put the toilet brush inside the toilet and then draw out the water.

So this procedure will be completed as well.

So, not just bleach, to clean and whiten a toilet brush, we use these 3 powerful natural products.

deepen

The grandmothers said this is the secret to cleaning kitchen tiles and removing grease from it, not vinegar.