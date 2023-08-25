August 26, 2023

Landing on Pluto, 6 billion kilometers from Earth, watch real video from New Horizons

Karen Hines August 26, 2023

This is what it would be like to land on Pluto: the video was captured in more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons probe in 2015 after a nearly 10-year journey!

What would it actually be like to land on Pluto? This video was made Thanks to more than 100 photos Captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft during its six-week approach and flyby in the summer of 2015. The video presents a journey to the surface of Pluto, beginning with a distant view of the dwarf planet and its largest moon. Sharon. This flight results in a “landing” in the desired area Sputnik Planitia (It should be noted that the probe did not land on Pluto, but rather continued its journey towards Pluto interstellar space. Simulations were generated thanks to the collected data). The color was added to the tires later but it is a true reflection of the actual color (based on actual notes). After a 9.5-year journey of about 5 billion km, New Horizons flew through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, coming within 12,500 km of the dwarf planet. With powerful telescopic cameras capable of pinpointing features smaller than a football field, New Horizons has sent hundreds of images of Pluto and its moons that show just how dynamic and gorgeous their surfaces are. Here is a video showing what the landing would look like:

Cover photo courtesy of NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

