What would it actually be like to land on Pluto? This video was made Thanks to more than 100 photos Captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft during its six-week approach and flyby in the summer of 2015. The video presents a journey to the surface of Pluto, beginning with a distant view of the dwarf planet and its largest moon. Sharon. This flight results in a “landing” in the desired area Sputnik Planitia (It should be noted that the probe did not land on Pluto, but rather continued its journey towards Pluto interstellar space. Simulations were generated thanks to the collected data). The color was added to the tires later but it is a true reflection of the actual color (based on actual notes). After a 9.5-year journey of about 5 billion km, New Horizons flew through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, coming within 12,500 km of the dwarf planet. With powerful telescopic cameras capable of pinpointing features smaller than a football field, New Horizons has sent hundreds of images of Pluto and its moons that show just how dynamic and gorgeous their surfaces are. Here is a video showing what the landing would look like:

Cover photo courtesy of NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Astronomy Passion helps you, in its simple way, to understand how the universe works. And the universe works better if the people who are a part of it are well informed: if they have read nonsense, lies, and poisons, it will end as it does. At the moment things are not going well. This is why it is important for someone to explain things well. Passion Astrology is doing its best. Participate!