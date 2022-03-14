Konami scores Pro Powerful Soccer brand, is it the evolution of PES and eFootball? – Multiplayer.it

Konami A few days ago he registered the trademark.Strong professional football‘, indicating a potential new game that represents an evolution in relation to eFootball (former PES) Or something completely different.

The trademark is registered on the website ofEUIPOor the European Union Intellectual Property Office, on March 11, 2022. The page does not reveal important details about the nature of the game that is registered under the categories of electronic game software and “game services”, or rather a group of online services, which could well refer to A traditional multiplayer platform as well as a Gaas-style online platform.



EUIPO page with Konami’s registered Pro Powerful Soccer trademark

However, the really interesting thing is the file First Name in itself. In fact, Pro Powerful Soccer bears some resemblance to Pro Evolution Soccer (PES, for friends) and thus could indicate a new name change for the series, now known as eFootball. Or some kind of “crossover”, perhaps based on futsal or with unconventional game dynamics.

To know for sure, we just have to wait for the official news from Konami. However, in the meantime, nothing prevents us from playing with the imagination, so we ask you: what do you think it could be?