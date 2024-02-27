Kayode and Bonaventura goals after Luis Alberto – Corriere.it

The second half tells a different story. Fiorentina overcomes difficulties and frustrationIt puts more power, speed and desire into her heart. a The hurricane that overwhelms Lazio, slow and stoicalmost unable to exploit the occasional advantage.

I The first goal in the Italian League from Cheb Kayode Purple enthusiasm shines, bonaventura closes the account. in the middle Missed penalty kick from Gonzalezthe second in a row, and the fourth for the Italian team in this climb in 2024. Just for your information Nico's shot ends up hitting the post, the fourth for viola on this crazy evening. But in the end, no one pays attention to the mistake of the most talented player who lost his magic from a penalty kick.

Fiorentina finds the three-point cushion again, leapfrogging Lazio in the standings And he continues to dream of Europe, all the while Italian On the sixth attempt, he allowed himself the luxury of beating Sarri. The coach decided to play his way, that is, by attacking and choosing Unbalanced team forwardwith Bonaventura in midfield alongside Arthur, Nico Gonzalez and Sutil on the outside and Beltran, who often returns to link up play, behind Belotti.

Risky choices, given Lazio's value, but in the end, the coach is right. Strong response at the beginning of a very complex cycle. The team follows the coach's instructions and immediately plays into the wind without breaking through. Nico Gonzalez, Belotti and Biraghi take over, and Providel looks unbeatableCasale blocks Bonaventura's shot on the goal line. 11 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks. Fiorentina attacks and Lazio scores, at the dawn of recovery, benefiting from the high quality of its performer. Luis Alberto's razor, after fasting for over 4 months, doesn't give Terracciano any chance. It seems to be the same recovery script against Torino. But it is not. See also Almost unrecognizable after one month of retirement

Fiorentina resumes with the same strength And this time he found the door. Kayode turns Belotti's cross from the left into gold, Bonaventura rushes to restore Providel's central permit After a shot from Beltran.