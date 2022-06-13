De Ligt in his first captaincy for the Netherlands: the inauguration of Van Gaal

L ‘Dutch will appear again in Qatar To the final stage of the World Championships with renewed ambitions after four years of failing to qualify for Russia 2018. Returning from the disappointing elimination in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic, after the end of the De Boer orange arc they are once again under the supervision of Louis van GalThe former coach of Brazil 2014, finished the World Cup from the Netherlands in third place.
Nations League, Netherlands see Final Four
The first is firmly in its own league group of Nations League which also includes Belgium, Poland and Wales, and is the only one in the First Division including all the teams qualified for the upcoming World Cup. Against the Dragons, the Netherlands will try to stake qualification for the Final Four, thanks to a high-quality staff in all departments, including defense, where Van Gaal can count on the absolute best players such as Virgil van DijkAnd the Matisse de LigtAnd the Stephen de Frege And the Nathan Ake.
Van Gaal crowns de Ligt: ‘He has complete confidence’
Against Wales, Van Gaal announced in a press conference that he intends to allocate the armband to De Ligt, who will have this role for the first time in his 37th appearance, after Van Gaal chose the “travel armband” in the past few matches “, moved from Van’s arm Dick himself to de Frege’s arm and then Debye:”The coach said at a press conference that mine is a conscious choice – I don’t judge the choices of coaches who were there before me. If I appoint the captain of de Ligt, I have good reasons, I believe in him very much“.
De Ligt and the three-man defense: “I already tried it at Juventus”
The conference was also attended by De Ligt, who preferred to focus on technical and tactical issues that also include Juventus: “The match against Belgium confirmed that we are on the right track. We get results by playing offensive football, the way our people love it“.The role of the central axis of the three-man defense sewn by Van Gaal is not unprecedented:”I have already done it at Juventus, it is not a position unknown to me – Added de Ligt – With three central and two external we can apply more pressure“.
