Six Nations Championship 2024: Foreign press reactions to the draw between France and Italy

Very harsh comments from newspapers across the Alps, while the international press praises Italy's excellent defensive performance and discusses the possibility of repeating Garbesi's free-kick.

“Lost”, “on the floor”, “totally null”: these are just some of the headlines in the French press after the match between France and Italy, on the third day of the 2024 Six Nations, which ended in a draw. Titles that are very reminiscent of those that followed in 2011, when The very popular 'Roman Holiday' was punished with a stunning performance by Italy at Flaminio, and the headline of the following day was the equally famous 'Total Fiasco'.

Outside the Alps, the disappointment is too strong for a match that in the first 40 minutes looked completely in control – but without ever escaping the result – and which in the second half gradually turned into a nightmare, until the Italian equalizer and the final kick. From Garbesi, which could have led to a resounding defeat.

France-Italy: reactions of the French press

Renaud Borrell's analysis in the pages of L'Equipe is quite harsh: “The French national team were centimeters away from a truly embarrassing defeat against Italy. But the draw does not change the position of a team that looks increasingly doubtful.”

The French newspaper was also equally heavy in its report cards: 4.5 for the team, only Bussolo Tuilagi “saved” from the media who was rewarded with a 6, while they awarded Dante – guilty of the match-changing sending off – a very point. Heavy 2.

so heavy Also Midi Olympique, which considers “Lucu, Woki, and Danty to be a symbol of the blues shipwreck,” and assigns very heavy marks: from 1.5 for Danty to 5.5 for Boudehent. The sole sufficiency of François Cros. Vote for Loco (2.5), Galibert (3), Wookiee (3) and many more. In particular, the ruling on Dante's sending off was very heavy: “Unfortunately he lost control, and did not bend to tackle Brix, which earned him a very logical red card. “In keeping with his poor start to the season, this red could put his future in a France shirt at risk.” .

Even in its online version, Rugbyrama, the comments were equally harsh: “The French team is unrecognizable and was one step away from a historic defeat to Italy. The golden generation seems far away…”

France-Italy: international press reactions

The international press praised Italy's impressive defence, but also pointed to France's lack of consistency during a dominated first half: “France were camped in the Italian half for most of the first half, but things were not going in the right direction. They failed to break down the defence. “The guests, and a combination of factors meant that things did not go as planned for the French national team.” He writes Planet Rugby.

“The Azzurri were strong in communication, and seemed to grow as the match went on. This created panic in the French ranks, and their plans were derailed when they lost Mathieu Jalibert to injury and Jonathan Dante to indiscipline. “Italy won the second half by the same margin as “The French were in the first half (10-3), but they should have won the match.”

The BBC's question is very simple: “Is France in crisis?” According to the British newspaper, the Blues have not yet recovered from the defeat in Paris 2023: “After the quarter-final defeat to South Africa, France also lost to Ireland in Marseille and failed to convince in the controversial victory at Murrayfield. “Jonathan Dante was the second player after Paul Willemse to be sent off in the Six Nations, which shows their frustration.”

Sam Warburton added to the BBC: “France are back, looking more physical and emotional, but they were seriously lacking in attack.”

There was also much discussion about Garbesi's final free kick. The Telegraph quoted the words of Marios Gossen, the Italian defense coach, according to which the kick should be repeated, and Rugbidembe also asked whether the penalty could be re-awarded. Even for Ireland's Ian Madigan, the opener with 30 Irish caps and three Champions Cups with Leinster, the kick had to be repeated: “Once the Frenchman goes over ten metres, it's an infringement. At least the clock should have been reset.” “The shot is on 60 seconds, and according to the rules, the second penalty kick should have been awarded where the Frenchman committed the foul. You can clearly see the Frenchman advancing as Garbesi kicks, and that disturbs your vision as a footballer.”

There were also many reactions from specialists on social media. In particular, former Italian fly-half Ian McKinlay's goal was eye-catching, as he reshared the match score by writing “my heart” and adding a broken heart emoji.

