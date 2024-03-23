Kate Middleton said she has cancer

British Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, King of England, said today, Friday, in a video message she posted on Twitter, that she has cancer and has begun a course of chemotherapy. In the video, Middleton described the last two months as “very difficult for our entire family” and asked for “some time, space and privacy” while waiting for treatment to be completed. Middleton did not specify the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, and the press office of the royal residence of Kensington Palace (which takes care of William and Kate) said that from now on it would not reveal more information on this matter.

Letter from Catherine, Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK -The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Middleton has not been seen in public since December 25, when she attended a traditional Christmas Mass at St Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham House in Norfolk, where the royal family spends the holidays every year.

On January 17, the Kensington Palace press office issued a statement in which it explained that he had recently undergone abdominal surgery, that he was fine, and that he would not resume his public duties until after the end of the recovery period, around the end of March.

In recent weeks, his prolonged absence from public view has sparked a swarm of curious people online, partly justified and fueled by the strange behavior of newspapers and the royal press offices, which have provided little information about his state of health.

On March 10, the day that Mother's Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom, the official pages of Kensington Palace, the royal residence of William and Kate, published a photo of their family taken by major photography agencies. Press publications around the world, only to later be reported as unreliable content by trusted agencies such as News agency (AP), Reuters H French Information Agency (France Press agency) due to a series of details that revealed that it had been modified.

It is not ridiculous that a photo of the British Crown was retouched, but the enormous interest surrounding the issue and the fact that Kensington Palace refused to release the original photo has raised many doubts about the reliability of the news coming from the Royal Family and its lack of transparency, as well as its inability to manage… A media crisis with unprecedented characteristics in some respects.

This is the second case of cancer diagnosed in a member of the current royal family: in February, with a very frank announcement of his methods of communication with the British Crown, King Charles III of the United Kingdom announced that he was undergoing “regular treatments” for cancer. Like Middleton, Carlo did not provide further information about the diagnosis and its severity.