The United Nations, Russia and China veto the US decision on the ceasefire in Gaza

The project was blocked in the UN Security Council Accuracy Washington offered to link the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to the release of everyone Israeli hostages It is still in the hands of terrorists. The result of the vote was 11 votes in favor, three against, and one abstention. Chinese H RussiaBut they objected to it. “Once again, Russia is putting politics before progress“The only goal of Moscow and Beijing is to see the United States fail,” commented American actress in the Glass Palace, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Before the vote, the American diplomat requested this supports To the decision, saying:We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of an agreement that results in the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups and allows more life-saving humanitarian aid into Gaza.“Deep disappointment was also expressed by the ambassador United kingdom Barbara Woodward. According to what I reported BBCThe diplomat said that Britain voted for “An immediate and permanent ceasefire“, the release of the Israeli hostages and”Countering the ground attack in RafahHe added that London would continue to do everything in its power to ensure extradition Humanitarian aid Gaza.
Even the French president Emmanuel Macron He commented on the result of the vote at the United Nations. “After the veto used by Russia and China a few minutes ago, we will resume work on the basis of the project French decision In the Security Council, we will work with our American, European and Arab allies to reach an agreementHe said at a press conference in Brussels.
“One was missing Clear request From the ceasefireAmmar Benjameh, Permanent Representative of Algeria, who voted against the resolution, commented.Who thinks that Occupying force Israel's choice to respect its international legal obligations is wrongThe diplomat continued, praising the American delegation for accepting some of its requests.However, our main concerns have remained unanswered despite numerous revised and widespread versionsRussian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia defended the decision to use the veto, considering that supporting the American response would mean “Cover yourself with Shame“.
According to the Moscow representative, in fact, “The American text gives Israel the green light to attack Rafah“The international community must not allow the Security Council to become”One a tool Washington regarding its policies in the Middle East“.
