Easter 2024 low cost, where to go and what to do without spending a fortune | Unmissable destinations in Italy and abroad

Are you thinking about a trip for the Easter holidays, but don't have a big budget available? Then you are in the right place! Here are some ideas for moving without spending a fortune.

The Easter holidays are approaching and many are thinking about the idea of ​​spending these days away from home, perhaps in the company of family or friends, with their partner or alone, to enjoy a little relaxation.

Of course, the recent rise in prices is quite scary, so we are constantly looking for low-cost holidays. If you too are thinking of treating yourself to a weekend trip Easter and Easter MondayWithout spending a fortune, you are in the right place.

Here are some fairly cozy destinations in Italy and abroad where you can spend these festive days.

Where to spend Easter holidays 2024 without spending a lot

There's no doubt that Easter weekend is a great opportunity for a trip out of town, but how much will it cost us? The recent staggering prices may discourage you a little, however, there are destinations in Italy and beyond, that allow you to take a low-cost holiday.

So let's see where to spend the Easter holidays and Easter Monday 2024, with or without family.

The cheapest destinations in Italy and abroad

For a low-cost trip, there are classic destinations to consider Spanish cities: Malaga, Valencia or Seville. But a good solution might also be to visit Budapest, Prague s Lisbon. For those who prefer a warm Easter holiday, they can choose destinations such as the Archipelago Canary Islands s MarrakeshWithout forgetting the charming island Malta. However, those who want to discover the wonders of our beautiful country can consider Saturnia Resort Or discover the wonders of an island Procida.

For those traveling with children, the ideal idea might be to stay on a farm Tuscany Or consider spending a short week skiing there Val del Sol. The Easter holidays of 2024 could also be a great opportunity to spend the first days at sea, so it is worth considering Sicily And its wonderful islands or beautiful beaches Sardinia. In short, there is no shortage of really convenient destinations, you just need to move at the right time to have a better chance of getting the cheapest offer. Pack your bags!