2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Magical Midsummer Night

At the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, perhaps the largest live motoring event in the world, BMW celebrated the 50th anniversary of the M Sport division to which the stunning chassis in the center of the exhibition space was dedicated. Three iconic models of the M brand were launched in different directions that seemed to float above the heads of onlookers present at Goodwood. Many homes have anticipated the latest models, such as the Maserati Cielo or the Mercedes AMG One. Ferrari celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Tonial and Alfa Romeo.

M3 Touring, the M wagon that never existed

The star in terms of novelty was the M3 Touring. The family car is derived from the M3 Competition sedan and adopts as its only option, a powertrain consisting of a twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine with 510 hp and 650 Nm, eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive. . The car reaches 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and 200 km/h in 12.9 seconds with the same setup options as the sedan: the gearbox has 3 modes while the all-wheel drive can switch from 4WD to 2WD Sport and 2WD. The self-limited top speed is 250 km/h or 280 km/h with the M Driver’s package.

It is longer and wider than the M3 sedan

The 3 Series Touring bodywork has been modified in every way to match the powertrain: we find bumpers with unique air intakes, widened fenders, side skirts, a four-port exhaust and a spoiler on the tailgate with integrated flap. Dimensions differ from those of a regular 3rd Series Touring because the M3 Touring is 4.79m (+85mm) long and 1.9m (+76mm) wide. The Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers is modified for maximum performance: the carbon ceramic braking system is an option.

Interior updated to the latest from BMW

Forged alloy wheels measure 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear, and semi-slippery tires for road and track use, albeit as an option, are also available in 275/35 and 285/30 sizes. In keeping with what was seen in the redesign of the 3 Series, the M3 Touring makes the debut of the updated interior: it is the first M car to offer a BMW iDrive with BMW’s curved display and OS 8.0. Drivers can count on a 12.3-inch instrument screen as well as a 14.9-inch infotainment system. M functions are provided as Shift Lights.

Setup button and driver software

The head-up display, as another option, includes many of the functions reserved for the M models. The M sport seats covered in leather can be preferred to the lighter (- 9.6 kg) and more compact seats. Finally, the setup button in the center console is selectable, allowing you to access the powertrain and trim adjustments, through both the Road, Sport and Track programs. BMW has offered the M3 Touring a glossy black finish for the roof, rails and rear spoiler. The rear diffuser and the tips have a dark paint finish. Leather interior with 4 colors.