Manchester United: Officially, Ralf Rangnick is the new manager

Now it’s official: Ralph Rangnick He is the new coach of Manchester United until the end of the season. The German coach succeeds the innocent player Solskjaer. The club announced this the day after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in which former midfielder Michael Carrick was at the helm of the Red Devils. “Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim coach until the end of the season. After this period, Ralph and the club have agreed that he will continue to play an advisory role for another two years.” Pending the visa and documents necessary to start work in the UK, Carrick, in addition to the big game in the Premier League, will be on the bench for the Champions League match with Villarreal, the first training. Team.

“I will help the players express themselves at their best”

Rangnick, who began coaching in the early 1980s, is a proponent of “reverse pressing,” a style of football in which teams press above header and use counterpressing to recover the ball as quickly as possible after losing it. “I am delighted to join United – the coach’s first words -. The team is full of talent and has an excellent balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be aimed at helping these players express their potential, both individually and as a team. Moreover, I am looking forward to to support the club’s long-term goals on an advisory basis.”

From promotions with Hoffenheim to the Champions League with Leipzig

The 63-year-old German coach has coached several clubs in Germany and achieved great success. He achieved two consecutive promotions with Hoffenheim in 2006-2007 and 2007-2008, which led the club to the German Bundesliga for the first time. He led Schalke to the German Cup in 2011, before helping RB Leipzig become one of the main teams in the German first division.

Rangnick achieved the greatest success in his role at Leipzig, a position he held from 2012 to 2019. The club moved from Germany’s fourth regional tier to the Champions League during his tenure. Milan also took care of him after Pioli and then abandoned the hypothesis after the coach’s excellent contribution to the Rossoneri case.