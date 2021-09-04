September 5, 2021

Ronaldo in quarantine in Manchester and a race against time for Newcastle

Mirabelle Hunt September 5, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, immediately after the match against Ireland, as a result of which he became the world record holder for the number of goals he scored for the national team (111), left the bench in which Portugal was relegated to go to Manchester. CR7 will miss two matches with the national team: a friendly match against Qatar and a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. The mystery was soon revealed: according to British law, Ronaldo must remain in quarantine for 5 days after his arrival in England. During this time, he needs two coronavirus tests, the second and fifth quarantine days. If both tests prove negative, Cristiano will be able to start training with Manchester United on Thursday. The Red Devils leadership appealed to the British government to request an exception for the Portuguese star, but the negative response came.

Ronaldo has already received two doses of the vaccine, but the rules for professional athletes who arrive in the UK for the first time require quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated. In addition to Ronaldo, there are seven other Premier League players in the Portuguese national team. However, unlike Cristiano, there will be no quarantine on them. As a result, Ronaldo will only have two full days of training before a potential debut against Newcastle as the quarantine ends on Thursday and the match will be two days later.

