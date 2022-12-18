Johannes Lochner wins in Lake Placid, Francesco Friedrich takes second – OA Sport

Johannes Lochner wins the stage at Lake Placid (USA) Valid as Round 3 of the 2022-2023 Bobsleigh World Cup. In the bowels of New York State, the ruler of the first part of the season, Francesco Friedrich, made not perfect qualifiers and settled for second place, so his compatriot immediately took advantage of this.

Lochner In fact it was concluded with Overall time of 1:51.88 (55.90 and 55.98) trimmed 32 cents to the two-time Olympic gold medalist at Beijing 2022, while Switzerland’s Michael Vogt completed the podium at 38.

Fourth place for the German Christoph Haver At 87 cents, it is the fifth for the British Brad Hall At 91, while the Austrian is sixth Marcus Tretchel at 1.62. Swiss is seventh Simon Fridley At 1.63, American Frank Del Duca is eighth at 1.71, then Canadian ninth Taylor Austin 1.93 with America Jeffrey Jadboys which completes the Top10 at 2.25.

at this point The general classification sees Francesco Friedrich always in the lead with 660 points against Johannes Lochner’s 617 and Brad Hall’s 604, Fourth place with a 592 Michael Vogt ahead of Christoph Haver at an altitude of 560. The Bobsleigh World Cup is now on vacation and will be back on stage the weekend of January 7-8 in Winterberg (Germany).

Photo: La Presse