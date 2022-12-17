December 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Spalletti Di Lorenzo

Spalletti: “Tonight will be a real game”

Mirabelle Hunt December 17, 2022 2 min read

During these days off, various teams of league Friendly tests are taking place in preparation for the resumption of the tournament. today is spices Face Rotterdamin a friendly test divided into three halves, one of forty-five minutes and two of thirty.

Mr Gotti He ran some experiments, and immediately launched the first winter purchase among the owners, ie Joao Moutinho.

Proceedings of Spezia Rotterdam

The spices He appeared on the field with a Test 3-5-2, with ZovkoAnd the Moutinho And the Sanka Among the major training innovations.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Dutch with a goal he scored Vershoren. Over the next two breaks, there were several changes in the spices, with minutes awarded to all players who have been called up. The second break saw a doubling Rotterdam with Saitowhile in the third and final break there was a greater balance, as the goal occurred 1-2 Gyasi for the Ligurians. Finally, the Dutch scored the goal of the final match with a score of 3-1 pure.

In general, it was a good test for the Ligurians, despite the defeat. These tests help restore confidence in the field and pace of the game given the now imminent resumption of the game. league From January 4th.

on December 20th spices He will play his last friendly match against another Dutch team which is Groningento then return to the field in the first match against 2023Atlanta.

See also  Inter, medical visits are good for Gosens: then he will be available for Inzaghi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Preview of Ford’s electric SUV built on VW’s MEB platform

December 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

super biancocelesti, Sarri closes the run-off with another win

December 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

Most sung in contemporary sports

December 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Time-limited citizenship income and the “soft” path for people who are able to work

December 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jolanda Renga, daughter of Ambra and Francesco Spree

December 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Space, incredible news: the ninth planet has been discovered in the solar system. It is gigantic and has a very long orbit: this is the reason for its “escape”

December 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Spalletti: “Tonight will be a real game”

December 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt