Spalletti: “Tonight will be a real game”

During these days off, various teams of league Friendly tests are taking place in preparation for the resumption of the tournament. today is spices Face Rotterdamin a friendly test divided into three halves, one of forty-five minutes and two of thirty.

Mr Gotti He ran some experiments, and immediately launched the first winter purchase among the owners, ie Joao Moutinho.

Proceedings of Spezia Rotterdam

The spices He appeared on the field with a Test 3-5-2, with ZovkoAnd the Moutinho And the Sanka Among the major training innovations.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Dutch with a goal he scored Vershoren. Over the next two breaks, there were several changes in the spices, with minutes awarded to all players who have been called up. The second break saw a doubling Rotterdam with Saitowhile in the third and final break there was a greater balance, as the goal occurred 1-2 Gyasi for the Ligurians. Finally, the Dutch scored the goal of the final match with a score of 3-1 pure.

In general, it was a good test for the Ligurians, despite the defeat. These tests help restore confidence in the field and pace of the game given the now imminent resumption of the game. league From January 4th.

on December 20th spices He will play his last friendly match against another Dutch team which is Groningento then return to the field in the first match against 2023Atlanta.