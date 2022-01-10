Jeep Renegade 2022: let’s take a peek

second update – After the first progress from Brazil regarding the restyled version of Jeep Renegade (World Health Organization To learn more) Here are the first pictures without a veil. Although these images are still taken from low-resolution video, they are enough to get an idea of ​​​​the changes that will affect the smallest of the Jeeps, waiting for the official presentation that should be soon. This is the second update after 2018.

face light – Restyle Jeep Renegade Sheet metal does not matter, but only some details. The headlights are full LED, with dynamic direction indicators integrated into the outer ring of the headlights that normally perform the function of daylighting. The taillights remain square in shape, but the letter “X” drawn by the LED interior lights changes the design. The grille, which now looks more three-dimensional, and the front end, where the new air intakes can be seen, have also been updated.

digital screens Important updates to the interior also Jeep Renegade 2022. The screen of the multimedia system remains integrated into the dashboard (so it will not be graduated as in the compass), it will be larger, always connected to the network and will benefit from the latest version of the operating system Uconnect. Another novelty concerns the hardware, which will be all digital and visible on a 10-inch panel, borrowed from other Jeep models. The three-spoke steering wheel is also new, borrowed from its older sister, the Compass. Another novelty of the interior can be the return of the panoramic glass roof.

Is there a new engine coming? On a mechanical level Jeep Renegade It could lead to the debut of a new family engine firefly: 4 cylinders 1.5, called T5, instead of the current version 1.3 (not for the plug-in hybrid version as the latter will continue to be used). The new 1.5 should be offered with 130 or 160 hp, along with the Getrag-Magna seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission. The current 3-cylinder version 1.0 must be confirmed.

New ADAS – Rumors are also talking about an update for driver assistance systemsWith adaptive cruise control, active lane maintenance and blind spot warning.