It’s 2,900 years old, and it’s something exceptional: this exciting find

An extraordinary discovery was made recently, which left everyone speechless: according to experts, it dates back 2,900 years.

The past few centuries have been punctuated by many archaeological discoveries that have revolutionized the knowledge of history. But what are the most important discoveries made in recent years? Many experts say so One of the greatest discoveries is an amulet called the “Hand of Aerolegia”.It was made over 2,000 years ago and was found in Spain. To be precise, it represents an ancient testament to the past of the Basque language and is therefore very important to the Spanish people.

Moreover, the precious find consists of a bronze plate depicting a hand engraved on it Which reminds of ancient language. Another very important discovery has been made recently: in the year 2022, 24 bronze statues reappear near Siena, dating back to about 2,300 years ago.

An exciting 2,900-year-old find

It’s a mud and thatch brick about 2,900 years old, but that’s not the big find. In fact, the mud and straw were turned into a special biodiversity time capsule, managing to preserve many plant species to this day. To be precise, the existing bricks date back to the first millennium BC Even traces of DNA were found some ancient plants. For this reason, this is a very important discovery, as scientists will be able to understand in detail the characteristics of plant species present in that past era.

Currently, the unusual bricks are housed in the National Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark. Moreover, for historians, it must come from the palace of King Ashurnasirpal II, and more precisely from the city of Kalho, where the northern part of Iraq is located today. As for the beautiful King’s Palace, it is a building built around 879 BC. Where Asurnasipal II lived. The latter had a fairly long reign, ranging from 884 BC to 859 BC. However, the famous bricks separated from the huge palace were found many years ago, but DNA traces of ancient plant species were discovered recently, in 2020.

In particular, researchers became aware of this presence after the start of the project to digitize archaeological finds. Then, they decided to extract DNA from the bricks using this technique used in investigations, allowing gene extraction of porous materials. Subsequently, the analyzes highlighted the presence of 34 different plant species.