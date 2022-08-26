Italy, led by Mazanti, beat Bulgaria in a friendly match

Cavalis (Trento)– In the first official match after the victory in the Volleyball Nations League, David Mazanti’s team beat Bulgaria 3-0 in a friendly match in Cavalese (25-21, 25-22, 25-15). The test match, which was held in Val di Fiemi at Palazzetto dello Sport Árpàd Weisz, saw the Italian national team fight especially in the first two sets, but managed to beat their opponents. In the third round, Egonu and her companions took the lead in the game and established themselves without problems.

Italy and Bulgaria will play another test match, also in Cavalis, on Sunday August 28 (6 pm), while tomorrow the two teams will conduct a joint training session with free admission to the public (6 pm).