Italy: Is it the new Greece?

We all still have an unusual memory in our memory Greek debt restructuring A few years ago. You will have also read my posts on the topic of Italy and public debt management.

The scenario has definitely worsened for our country and Coronavirus has certainly not helped. We are now faced with a somewhat paradoxical situation in retrospect. Who would have imagined that our religion had become more profitable than the Greek religion?

The chart is initially symbolic. In both five and ten years, Italy outperforms Greece. Obviously this means nothing, but it is certainly not pleasant to see that we are now the best performer in the Eurozone. JUST DUST THE PIIGS. In 10 years, Italy is undisputedly leading in revenues. It is not a record to be proud of and it will necessarily have repercussions on our public finances.

Danilo DT

(Click here for more details)

This publication should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy. Find out from your trusted advisor. If you are interested in the topics described here and would like to learn more about them, contact me!

Note: Attention! Read the disclaimer (for the avoidance of doubt!)

(If you find the contents of this article interesting, share it with your friends, click the icons below, and you will support the development of I&M!).

ℕ𝕦𝕠𝕧𝕠 𝕥𝕚 𝕖𝕤𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕤𝕚𝕧𝕚

𝕋𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕒 𝕝𝕠𝕠𝕜!