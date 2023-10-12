October 12, 2023

Economic agenda for October 13, 2023

SoldiOnline publishes the updated Consob BlackList table. Quarterly reporting begins in the USA

to Eduardo Fagnani
October 12, 2023 at 4.53 pm

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

  • SoldiOnline publishes Updated schedule for Consob BlackList (11.00 am).

Oba

  • The total takeover offer promoted by D360 Holding expires on Digital 360.

Board of Directors to examine the financial statements

  • Junix (Q3 2023 – revenues)

My quarter

United State

  • Black stone (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • Citigroup (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • C. B. Morgan Chase (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • UnitedHealth Group (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • Wells Fargo & Company (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

Central banks

European Central Bank

  • Speech by Christine Lagarde (3.00 pm).

Bank of England

  • Speech by Andrew Bailey (10.00 am).

total economy

Europe

  • Industrial production In August 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; -3.5% on an annual basis.

France

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (8.45am). Consensus: -0.6% mo/m; +5.6% YoY (preparations).

Spain

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (9.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +3.2% YoY (preliminary).

United State

  • Guide for Import prices In September 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

  • Guide for University of Michigan Family Fund (Tentatively) in October 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 67.4.

