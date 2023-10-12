Economic agenda for October 13, 2023

SoldiOnline publishes the updated Consob BlackList table. Quarterly reporting begins in the USA
to Eduardo Fagnani
October 12, 2023 at 4.53 pm
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Square
- SoldiOnline publishes Updated schedule for Consob BlackList (11.00 am).
Oba
- The total takeover offer promoted by D360 Holding expires on Digital 360.
Board of Directors to examine the financial statements
- Junix (Q3 2023 – revenues)
My quarter
United State
- Black stone (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Citigroup (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- C. B. Morgan Chase (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- UnitedHealth Group (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Wells Fargo & Company (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
Central banks
European Central Bank
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (3.00 pm).
Bank of England
- Speech by Andrew Bailey (10.00 am).
total economy
Europe
- Industrial production In August 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; -3.5% on an annual basis.
France
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (8.45am). Consensus: -0.6% mo/m; +5.6% YoY (preparations).
Spain
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (9.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +3.2% YoY (preliminary).
United State
- Guide for Import prices In September 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.
- Guide for University of Michigan Family Fund (Tentatively) in October 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 67.4.
This writing has been written for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the accuracy and does not bear responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Italy: Is it the new Greece?
This is how they drain your account
Mercedes eActros 600, the new electric truck makes its debut with 500 kilometers of autonomous driving