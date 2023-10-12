Economic agenda for October 13, 2023

SoldiOnline publishes the updated Consob BlackList table. Quarterly reporting begins in the USA

to Eduardo Fagnani

October 12, 2023 at 4.53 pm

Italian Stock Exchange Business Square SoldiOnline publishes Updated schedule for Consob BlackList (11.00 am). Oba The total takeover offer promoted by D360 Holding expires on Digital 360. Board of Directors to examine the financial statements Junix (Q3 2023 – revenues) My quarter United State Black stone (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Citigroup (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) C. B. Morgan Chase (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) UnitedHealth Group (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Wells Fargo & Company (Q3 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Central banks European Central Bank Speech by Christine Lagarde (3.00 pm). Bank of England Speech by Andrew Bailey (10.00 am). total economy Europe Industrial production In August 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; -3.5% on an annual basis. France Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (8.45am). Consensus: -0.6% mo/m; +5.6% YoY (preparations). Spain Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2023 (9.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +3.2% YoY (preliminary). United State Guide for Import prices In September 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

