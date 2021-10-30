Italian translator with Biden and Trump: The confrontation is merciless





























Italian Translator Elisabetta Savini Ullmann He returns as a hero on social networks for a video comparison between the visit of the President of the United States Joe Biden To Pope Francis on October 29, 2021 and President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in 2019. On both occasions, Elisabetta Savini Ullmann was present as translator, but her reactions were diametrically opposed.

Video comparison between the Italian translator, Biden and Trump

Already in 2019, the interpreter became the protagonist viral video On social media, he listened to then-President Trump with somewhat bewildered facial expressions. On the contrary, in the presence of President Biden and Pope Francis, he looked very smiling, as evidenced by the video at the top of this news.

To start the comparison is the Twitter profile The Recount, which is the same as his own two years ago He noticed Ullman’s faces behind Donald Trump. The video once again unleashed irony on social media, as users interpreted the professional’s facial expressions and welcomed them with sympathy.

Who is Elisabetta Savini Ullmann?

Elisabetta Savini Ullmann was born in Montenegro, in the Livorne region, she graduated from linguistics high school and went to the school of interpreters in Florence. Then I graduated in Italian, and moved to the United States after some business trips.

In his career, he worked as a translator for many US presidents: from Clinton to Biden, passing through Bush, Obama and Trump.



Virgil News | 10/29-2021 23:29