October 30, 2021

Italian translator with Biden and Trump: The confrontation is merciless

Samson Paul October 30, 2021 2 min read

Italian singer Elisabetta Savini Ullmann, who already went viral two years ago due to a video with Trump, is back in the lead on social media alongside Biden.





Italian Translator Elisabetta Savini Ullmann He returns as a hero on social networks for a video comparison between the visit of the President of the United States Joe Biden To Pope Francis on October 29, 2021 and President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in 2019. On both occasions, Elisabetta Savini Ullmann was present as translator, but her reactions were diametrically opposed.

