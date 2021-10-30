Halloween hotel promotions and discounts, here’s the date and time – Nerd4.life

Halloween has arrived and all trick-or-treat fans are getting ready to go door to door. Night is the era of Halloween and that’s why from midnight October 31 until 6 am on November 1 Jim Stop Opens doors for everyone in the giant Halloween Hotel.

what is he talking about? It’s hard to say exactly right now, but we know there will be many promotions And the prices are really unmissable. GameStop tells us, “Inside some pumpkin, will we be able to find the video game of our dreams we’ve been waiting for on PlayStation 5? Or maybe some accessories for our beloved consoles?”

What we have to do is contact Midnight between October 31 and November 1 On the The official promotion page, which you can find here. You will have until six in the morning to place your orders on a whole range of selected products.

Keep in mind: GameStop’s Halloween hotel will be open online only And only for the hours indicated in this news. You will not be able to place orders directly in the store and you will not be able to take advantage of discounts the next day.



GameStop’s Halloween Hotel

Content in association with GameStop.