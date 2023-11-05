“I learned to talk and walk, but…”

Steven Taconi He returns to speak on television after a long illness and rehabilitation. Former goalkeeper L Juventus From the Italian national team, 66 years old, he was a guest on “ very right “Go on with your life Channel 5 : “I thought I was immortal. However, there is always something unexpected around the corner. This is what happened to me. Fortunately, my son Andrea was in the car with meThe former Juventus player then spoke about his new habits: “They don’t let me touch wine and they don’t let me smoke. If I try, they slap me and I ask them to be careful of the veins in my head“.

Tacony, the beginning of everything

It all started in April 2022, when the former goalkeeper was diagnosed with an aneurysm and a brain hemorrhage. During the story, Stefano could not contain his emotions and burst into tears: “I’ve been very tired for a few days. I had a headache, took some simple pills, but certainly wasn’t thinking about anything else. It was April 23, my wife’s birthday. But now I’m here and that’s what mattersThen Stefano’s son added:That morning my father was pale but I thought it was just a headache. When I got out of the car I immediately fell and held on. He was convulsing so I turned him on his side to make him breathe properly. I called for help immediately and luckily they were there within 5 minutes. In these cases, timing is everything“.