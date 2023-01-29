Italian League: Atalanta – Sampdoria 2-0 – Football

Atalanta Sampdoria 2-0 Record 2-0 from Atalanta (who flirts with the Champions Region) over Sampdoria, which therefore suffers from the strength (and form) of the Gasperini team, bearing the signature of Mahli and Luckman. Overall, the attacking trident match of Boga, Hooglund, and Lookman was excellent.

Mahle hits the shot 4 ‘ from the first half, Lookman, in his 12th league goal, puts the tally in attack and Atalanta, albeit in a lower tone than the rest of the month (4 goals on average), gets rid of Sampdoria. Twice on Musso before he gave up his weapons. The Danish side gobbling in Hateboer’s counter-cross after Lookman’s post from the center of the area paved a long, uphill road, with Sampdoria closing in like a hedgehog. In fact, at the start of the match, in order not to collapse, the hosts have to hold on to the gloves and foot of Musso, which is crucial to the left hand of the former Gabbiadini, who was warmed by the Winx, and to the response of Augello. Who also surprised my color from the small box. A one-two red alert repeated on 20 minutes from Murru’s throw-in to Gabbiadini’s other ex-Lammers side and a stunning spin by Leris just high. The goddess travels, at a slow pace and with passages closed, in flashes. In a quarter of an hour Hatibor thunderbolt, who raises a bugle ball from the left in front of the far post.

Another two minutes and Winks blocks Lookman in the corner, backed up from the right out by Toloi. On 24 minutes, a local break with Hojlund returning to Lookman’s big plate from the edge. As Gasperini’s attack accelerated he knew he could sting, he saw Hojlund’s counter-direction being pushed back by Audero at Lookman, who fumbled trying to volley the ball into the net (27′). The Dane is the only one of his team to try in half an hour, but without interrupting Boga’s inner touch: Doriano’s goalkeeper defense is no feat. Atalanta goal in the 42nd minute: Boga crossed the Walkman, who headed the post. On the rebound, Hatibor manages to serve the goalscoring Mahle. The defect forces Stankovic to reveal himself, without going into the second half after Leris (5 ‘) tries at Lammers, which is well recovered by Djimsiti, while Scalvini misdirects Boga’s fifth shot from the flag. It doesn’t take much for the Anglo-Nigerian to light up and annihilate his team’s goals and personal score in the 12th minute by scoring with a nice diagonal shot. Then Hooglund, who was later replaced by Zapata, warped a pass from Boga that looked wasted, clashed with Odero more (22 minutes), Gabbiadini triangle with Augello by throwing his left foot into Scalvini’s stomach (34 minutes) and Zapata missed the triple (38) returning to the left. In the final Scalvini (39) bends on his right knee (at risk for the fourth quarter of the Coppa Italia with Inter on Tuesday; Demiral enters), Malagrida heads in Zanoli’s cross (43) weakly and always in the air in the 93rd minute forced Musso to swing over the corner Menu from Winx. In the 95th minute, Malagreda puts a disallowed shot by Quagliarella on goal, who was offside: the goal is not allowed, and this is the last excitement of the match.