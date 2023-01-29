The most welcoming tourist destination in the world is Polignano a Mare

Booking has announced the winners of its 2023 Traveler Review Awardsrewards accommodation organizations from 220 countries for their commitment to providing service and Excellent hospitality continuously throughout the year. Polignano a Mare, n.d Pugliaon the first place among the friendliest cities in the world, while The most welcoming region is La Rioja in Spain.

Arranging reservations on the most popular tourist destinations

With over 1.36 million award-winning properties worldwide, Italy ranks first in the ranking with 170,638 awardsIt is followed by Spain, France, Germany, Croatia, Poland, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil and the United States. The friendliest destinations in the world include little-known coastal beauty, rural destinations surrounded by stunning landscapes, and even a bustling metropolis in Latin America.

to determine the winners, Booking used 240 million verified reviews Customers left it on Booking.com, 1,364,415 partner properties, 230 car rental suppliers and 58 airport taxi suppliers. The rating is an inspiration for travelers looking for welcoming new destinations for their future travels.

Tourism, the next billion fund: how it works

Reasons for the success of Polignano

Polignano a Mare is known for its natural beauty, history, culture and for being the birthplace of famous singer Domenico Modugno. If you are planning a holiday in Puglia, Polignano a Mare is a must for those who love Natural beauty, art, culture and good food. Polignano a Mare’s old town is a maze of narrow streets and colorful houses built on a cliff overlooking the sea. Walking in the narrow streets is a unique experience, among the alleys you can enjoy yourself Old houses, churches and historical buildings enjoy panoramic sea views.

there Santa Maria Assunta Church, for example, It is one of the main places of worship in Polignano. The church is known for its Baroque architecture and the frescoes that decorate the interior. The Civic Museum in Polignano a Mare is a must-see for history and art lovers. The museum houses a collection of sacred artwork, ceramics, and antique furnishings.

The beaches and caves attract tourists from all over the world

there San Vito Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches of Polignano a Mare. The entrance features a long stretch of soft sand and a crystalline sea. Ideal for those who love to swim and for fans of water sports such as windsurfing and windsurfing. Grotta Palazzese is one of the most popular attractions in Polignano a Mare. The cave is a real natural sight, located on the cliff, offering a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The cave is also famous because it houses a restaurant where you can sample delicious food local specialties inside the cave itself. Polignano a Mare is therefore a city full of attractions, for nature lovers and for lovers of art and history. The city is also known for its typical cuisine, which is based on the use of fresh and original products from the region, such as fish, focaccia or bombet. all the elements it has It has been dedicated as a welcome tourist destination in the world.

Increasingly green tourists, a boom in sustainable travel: preferred destinations