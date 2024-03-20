Italbasket: A tough group with Serbia and USA in Paris

USA, Serbia and South Sudan. Italy means CT Gianmarco Bosecco To qualify for Paris Olympic Games (27 July/10 August), who will be opponents in Lille's group (from the quarter-finals they will play Paris Percy). This is the result of the draw held on Tuesday night, March 19 FIBA to Mies in Switzerland.

The Azzurri will try to get a pass for the Olympics July 2 to 7 in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. Introduction on July 2 against Bahrain And challenge the hosts Puerto Rico on July 4th. If it falls between the top two, it passes the group containing the semi-finals Lithuania, Mexico e Ivory Coast On July 6. Final on 7th July.

They participate in the Olympic Games 12 teams. Apart from hosts France, they qualified through the 2023 World Cup Germany (World Champion), Serbia (Vice World Champion), America e Canada (USA), Australia (Oceania), Japan (Asia) e Shoot Sudan (Africa).

The remaining four teams will come from the four pre-Olympic competitions San Juan, Valencia (Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain; Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas) Riga (Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia; Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro) Piraeus (Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia; Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic).

formula: The top two teams and the two best third-placed teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Three Olympic teams

Group A

1 Australia

2 Pre-Olympic Greece qualified

3 Canada

4 Olympics Spain qualified

Group B

1 France

2 Germany

3 Japan

4 Pre-Olympic qualification for Latvia

Group C

1 Serbia

2 Sud Sudan

3 Pre-Olympics Puerto Rico qualified

4 America

