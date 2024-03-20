March 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italbasket: A tough group with Serbia and USA in Paris

Italbasket: A tough group with Serbia and USA in Paris

Noah French March 20, 2024 2 min read

USA, Serbia and South Sudan. Italy means CT Gianmarco Bosecco To qualify for Paris Olympic Games (27 July/10 August), who will be opponents in Lille's group (from the quarter-finals they will play Paris Percy). This is the result of the draw held on Tuesday night, March 19 FIBA to Mies in Switzerland.

The Azzurri will try to get a pass for the Olympics July 2 to 7 in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. Introduction on July 2 against Bahrain And challenge the hosts Puerto Rico on July 4th. If it falls between the top two, it passes the group containing the semi-finals Lithuania, Mexico e Ivory Coast On July 6. Final on 7th July.

They participate in the Olympic Games 12 teams. Apart from hosts France, they qualified through the 2023 World Cup Germany (World Champion), Serbia (Vice World Champion), America e Canada (USA), Australia (Oceania), Japan (Asia) e Shoot Sudan (Africa).

The remaining four teams will come from the four pre-Olympic competitions San Juan, Valencia (Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain; Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas) Riga (Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia; Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro) Piraeus (Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia; Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic).

formula: The top two teams and the two best third-placed teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Three Olympic teams

Group A
1 Australia
2 Pre-Olympic Greece qualified
3 Canada
4 Olympics Spain qualified

Group B
1 France
2 Germany
3 Japan
4 Pre-Olympic qualification for Latvia

Group C
1 Serbia
2 Sud Sudan
3 Pre-Olympics Puerto Rico qualified
4 America

Editorial board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Come hot off season, temperatures are expected to reach 26-27°C in these areas

March 20, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Meloni has 27%, following the M5S Democratic Party. Lega-Forza Italia head-to-head – Corriere.it

March 19, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

COLOMB CYCLONE during Holy Week affected areas with rain, snow and wind

March 19, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Italbasket: A tough group with Serbia and USA in Paris

March 20, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Industrial production declines more than expected in January No more balls, the real priority is this, no more balls

March 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother, semi-final polls: Alessio is in danger

March 20, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Weather forecast, here is the vernal equinox: sun and 25 degrees Celsius

March 20, 2024 Karen Hines