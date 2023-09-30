It has become possible to lose 4 kg in four days using the innovative and complete method that everyone uses

There is a truly innovative method that allows you to lose 4 kg in four days. Here’s what you need to do

Summer and the swimsuit rehearsal are the only times of the year when you feel the desire and need to lose weight and “come to terms with the scale.”

So we often turn to “miracle” diets or diets that can be very dangerous. But to avoid all this, in this article we want to talk with you about a particularly innovative method that allows you to do just that Lose 4 kilograms in four days. Here’s how it works.

This innovative method makes you lose 4 kilograms of weight in four days

It is clear that even in this case we are not talking about a stunning and extreme solution. To implement this Innovative wayIn fact, it is important to follow a healthy diet and combine it with regular exercise. But let’s see what are some activities to do. The first is an increasingly widespread type of training: coaching HIIT workouts with high intensity intervals. These are high-intensity exercises done in short bursts, plus recovery time. Thanks to this exercise, you will be able to lose a lot of calories.

Same thing for exercises High-intensity cardio, which allows the heartbeat to accelerate and increase energy expenditure. Even classic weightlifting and compound exercises, the latter featuring the famous calorie-burning squats and lunges. But as we said, in addition to physical exercise it is necessary Follow a healthy and balanced diet. Therefore, the green light should be given to consuming vegetables, lean proteins and above all whole grains, which increase satiety and are good for our intestines. Reducing calories is also essential but you need to be careful not to overdo it. Adequate hydration that includes only water is also important: Essential for metabolism and appetite control. Moreover, the last tip is to eat frequent meals but in small portions.

And it’s not just nutrition and exercise. The role of sleep is also of fundamental importance: Sleep at least 6/7 hours per night It reduces stress, makes us feel less tired and also regulates our metabolism. The important thing is to maintain the right discipline, without making too many sacrifices and not overdoing it with diet and physical exercise. However, the best advice we can give you is always to consult a specialist doctor who can give you the right advice and guide you on your way to losing weight and leading a healthy lifestyle.