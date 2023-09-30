September 30, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Monstrous proportions: Here’s a video of IC 1101, the largest known galaxy

Monstrous proportions: Here’s a video of IC 1101, the largest known galaxy

Karen Hines September 30, 2023 2 min read

Let’s discover IC 1101, a galaxy located about a billion light-years away in the constellation Virgo

A massive member of a galaxy group called abel 2029, IC 1101 is located a billion light-years away Land towards constellation From the Virgin. It is a giant elliptical galaxy, made up of more than 100,000 billion stars. The process of star and galaxy formation has stoppedSpirits‘Merging nearby galaxies.’

Incredible numbers

EC1101 Its diameter is approx 6 million light years Or about 60 times the size of the Milky Way Galaxy, which is 100,000 light-years in diameter. If it were in the place of our galaxy, it would occupy our entire galaxy Local group It includes the Magellanic Clouds, the Andromeda Galaxy, and the Triangle Galaxy. Furthermore, IC 1101 is about 200,000 times more massive than the Milky Way. 200,000 x 6.82 x 10^11 (solar mass). One solar mass is equal to 1.989 x 10^30 kg. I leave you a representation to understand his majesty.

Here is a comparison representation milky way, Andromeda, M87 And EC1101. Credit: Discovery

In the following video, here’s a comparison between galaxies of size n: We start from… M 60 until To the biggest:

If the work we do seems useful to you, to you and to everyone, you can also decide to participate in it Participate To the passion of astronomy. We can promise you that with your help there will be more and more content to follow and understand the universe better.

See also  What is Solid Core Workout, the current fitness trend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

It has become possible to lose 4 kg in four days using the innovative and complete method that everyone uses

September 30, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

From the future in space by Samantha Cristoforetti to Maniskin, the new season of Passa dal Bsmt begins – Corriere.it

September 30, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Quantum computers, which have made an evolutionary leap, can now perform error-resistant calculations

September 29, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Monstrous proportions: Here’s a video of IC 1101, the largest known galaxy

September 30, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Corbetta: Letter from the King and Queen of England

September 30, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Windshield: Everyone wonders what that black stripe at the bottom is for | Its function is extremely important

September 30, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

“Terrible McCarthy Deal, It Will Stop”

September 30, 2023 Noah French