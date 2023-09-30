Monstrous proportions: Here’s a video of IC 1101, the largest known galaxy

Let’s discover IC 1101, a galaxy located about a billion light-years away in the constellation Virgo

A massive member of a galaxy group called abel 2029, IC 1101 is located a billion light-years away Land towards constellation From the Virgin. It is a giant elliptical galaxy, made up of more than 100,000 billion stars. The process of star and galaxy formation has stoppedSpirits‘Merging nearby galaxies.’

Incredible numbers

EC1101 Its diameter is approx 6 million light years Or about 60 times the size of the Milky Way Galaxy, which is 100,000 light-years in diameter. If it were in the place of our galaxy, it would occupy our entire galaxy Local group It includes the Magellanic Clouds, the Andromeda Galaxy, and the Triangle Galaxy. Furthermore, IC 1101 is about 200,000 times more massive than the Milky Way. 200,000 x 6.82 x 10^11 (solar mass). One solar mass is equal to 1.989 x 10^30 kg. I leave you a representation to understand his majesty.

Here is a comparison representation milky way, Andromeda, M87 And EC1101. Credit: Discovery

In the following video, here’s a comparison between galaxies of size n: We start from… M 60 until To the biggest:

