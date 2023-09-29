From the future in space by Samantha Cristoforetti to Maniskin, the new season of Passa dal Bsmt begins – Corriere.it

September 30, 2023

“In space, it’s like you’re always in free fall,” says ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.The first Italian woman to be on its crew. And he does it via the BSMT microphone, adding himself to the list of characters with unique stories interviewed by Gianluca Gazzoli, a podcaster, creator and radio and TV presenter, that’s what he does in his new podcast series. Passing through the basement – Basmat, which started again this week. The first episode, which went on air as of Monday the 25th, featured Damiano David, the leader of the Maniskin team, as the protagonist.

With 4 million listeners, the podcast, hosted by Gianluca Gazzoli, has become one of the most loved in Italy. Behind the microphone, the most important figures in sports, music, entertainment, science, philosophy and entrepreneurship with something special to share

She talks about free falling, but she looks forward, her feet firmly on the ground, where she has been for a year now, and her mind traveling to tomorrow in space. “I am very busy with the future, with how we will continue writing this science fiction story about space exploration, perhaps with more ambition on the Italian and European sides,” she explains.

– Samantha Cristoforetti is the guest of Pasa Dal Basmat

Two episodes per week

With two episodes released every week, Passa dal Bsmt has quickly become one of the most listened to podcasts in Italy

Which allows Gianluca Gazzoli through his interviews to introduce the audience to the most important figures from different worlds, including sports, music, entertainment, science, philosophy and entrepreneurship with a common denominator: “something special to share”. The podcast has over 4 million streams on Spotify (where it reached #1 on the “Top Podcast” ranking and has long been in the top five most-listened to podcasts), over 90 million views on Youtube, and over 4 million views Likes on TikTok and 2 million monthly active users on Instagram,

Characters

Since the release of the first episode in April 2022, characters such as: Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini, Ben Affleck, Mica, Giorgia, Cesare Cremonini, Matteo Berrettini, to name a few.. For the following season, Gazzoli – one of deejay radio’s most beloved hosts, hosting the daily show Gazzology – created a richer programme, with curiosity always at the centre.

