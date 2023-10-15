Israel is preparing: “For major operations only after the evacuation of civilians.” The mass exodus to Gaza continues. China criticizes: “Actions outside the scope of self-defense”

The new phase of the IDF’s operation against Hamas has not yet begun, but time is running out. An Israeli military spokesman told CNN that Israel would not launch “major military operations” until after civilians had left Gaza. “The important thing to focus on is that we will only begin major military operations when we see that civilians have left the area,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. “It’s really important that people in Gaza know that we were very generous with our time. We gave enough notice, more than 25 hours.” Meanwhile, the evacuation of the city of Sderot, located near the Gaza Strip, which has been the scene of Hamas attacks and which has been repeatedly subjected to rocket fire, begins. “This is not the time to stay in the city,” said Mayor Alon Davidi. The city has a population of 30,000 people, and they will have the right to stay in guest houses at state expense in safer places in Israel. According to the media, evacuation is not mandatory and those who see fit can remain in their homes. Meanwhile, an anti-tank missile was fired this morning at the Shtula settlement in northern Israel from the Lebanese border. The Israeli army is bombing targets in southern Lebanon, where the attack reportedly began.

Iran warning

Iran sent a message to Israel tonight, through the United Nations envoy to the Middle East, in which it made clear that it does not want further escalation and that it will be forced to intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues. Axios reported the news exclusively, citing two diplomatic sources familiar with the situation. The Iranian mission added, “The responsibility (for the continuation of Israeli attacks) lies with the United Nations, the Security Council, and the countries that are leading the Council toward a dead end.”

China’s position

Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss the crisis in the Middle East, noting that Israel’s actions “go beyond the scope of self-defense.” While Tel Aviv must “seriously listen to the calls of the international community and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza.” According to a diplomatic note issued in Beijing today, they both “expressed their concerns about the situation in Israel and Gaza.” “All parties should not take any action that aggravates the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Wang added, giving absolute priority to making every effort to ensure the safety of civilians, and opening humanitarian relief channels in the first place. To protect the basic needs of the people of Gaza. “China believes that the historical injustice against Palestine has persisted for more than half a century and cannot continue: All peace- and justice-loving countries must speak out and call for the implementation of the ‘two-state solution’ as soon as possible.” The head of Chinese diplomacy noted that Beijing is “ready to cooperate with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to continue supporting the just Palestinian cause and reaching a global, just and lasting solution.” Faisal said that Saudi Arabia “condemns all attacks against civilians and opposes Israel’s forced resettlement of Gaza residents outside the area,” calling for the establishment of a humanitarian aid network and ensuring Saudi Arabia’s readiness to cooperate with China “so that all parties respect international humanitarian aid.” A law to protect civilians from harm and in compliance with Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue.”

In the Gaza Strip, people drink salt water

Meanwhile, the exodus of civilians continues towards the south, with many fleeing Gaza City, despite Hamas’s pleas to stay. Armed Forces spokesmen announced that the new phase was imminent. Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders targeted Israeli cities with missiles yesterday, until a larger launch was launched on Tel Aviv at 9 p.m. The Strip is still without electricity, and on the coast, the power outage led to the explosion of the water desalination system. In practice, seawater comes out of the taps. More than 2,000 Palestinians were killed, including civilians and fighters. Yesterday, the BBC investigated and confirmed what appeared to be an Israeli bombing of a fleeing convoy: the impact, which was not filmed, killed 70 people.

What will the final process be?

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after visiting the sites of the massacre in southern Israel, Kibbutzim Berry and Kfar Azza, met with fighters in the field, including the commander of the Paratroopers Brigade. He told the soldiers: “Prepare yourselves for what will happen.” While on social media, US Central Command said that A-10 ground attack support aircraft will soon join F-15 aircraft already in the region. CNN reported this.

Hamas leaders urge citizens to stay put during their stay in Doha

Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader who lives in Qatar, calls for “no transfer within the Gaza Strip and no exile to Egypt.” Another fundamentalist leader, also from Doha, told the American magazine yesterday The New Yorker The organization is “ready to release the hostages” if Israel stops its military campaign.

