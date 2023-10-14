He was in a car filled with bullets

The father’s hope was that his daughter would be in the hands of Hamas. At least you’ll be alive. Instead, Eyal Waldman learned on Wednesday that Danielle was one of 260…

The father’s hope was that his daughter would be in my hands agitation. At least you’ll be alive. Instead on Wednesday Eyal Waldman He knew that Danielle She was one of 260 victims of the massacre At a rave on Saturday. He found her body in the car using cell phone tracking.

date

Danielle Waldman She was 24 years old, Israeli-American: she had met Naoum Shay In the army. They had been together for six years and dreamed of getting married. But since the Hamas attacks on the Supernova music festival on Saturday, there has been no news about them. However, Daniel’s father, the founder of Mellanox (an important computer products company), did not lose heart. to benefit from “Find my iPhone“She tracked her daughter’s device. He found her in a white Toyota, where Daniele tried to escape with her boyfriend from Hamas terrorists. She was inside, and was killed by Kalashnikov bullets. Naoum was also killed.

Hamas Israel David Adesnik: “The Gaza Strip is full of bombs of all kinds, and it will become a protectorate for Qatar.”

the words

“The shots came from Two directionsThe father said, adding that “of the shell casings we found, there were at least three guns firing at the car.” Once again, i24NEWS, the Israeli broadcaster, told who her daughter and her boyfriend were: “Danielle was born in California, in the United States. he was there Happiest little girl ever And everyone loved her.” While Noam “grew up here in Israel.” The two “met in the army and planned to spend their whole lives together.” On Saturday, at the party near the border with Gaza, “they went with thousands of children for Festive lifeTo celebrate love.”

Gaza, heavy bombing during the night

Read the full article

On Il Messaggero