“Island of the Celebrity”, Eduardo Tavasi was forced to withdraw in tears: “I dreamed of the final”

One step away from the final,
Celebrity Island
loses one of his greatest heroes,
Eduardo Tavasi
He was forced to retire due to a serious knee injury. “I was going back to the beach when I hit a branch and as soon as I got out of the water I felt something else
knee
He no longer allows me to bend it, it was the greatest pain of my life – the comments of an outcast, rather the bitterness of what happened and of being unable to complete the experience in Honduras
A few days after the last episode
.
“They reported my MRI result just a few minutes ago and I started crying, because
I dreamed of the end
And I would have gone all the way even on one leg, but unfortunately we can’t.”
He adds before allowing himself a touching greeting with the closest people he met while venturing into the
Playa Balaba
.
“I wanted to get to the end with Edoardo, that’s what we’ve been dreaming of for a long time and it’s a shame,” he adds.
Nicholas Vaporidis
in tears. Passion also for
Carmen de Petro
especially
Mercedes Hinger
Guendalina’s brother promised to deepen their knowledge in Italy to discover if it would be true love.
