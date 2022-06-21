“Island of the Celebrity”, Eduardo Tavasi was forced to withdraw in tears: “I dreamed of the final”

One step away from the final,

Celebrity Island

loses one of his greatest heroes,

Eduardo Tavasi

He was forced to retire due to a serious knee injury. “I was going back to the beach when I hit a branch and as soon as I got out of the water I felt something else

knee

He no longer allows me to bend it, it was the greatest pain of my life – the comments of an outcast, rather the bitterness of what happened and of being unable to complete the experience in Honduras

A few days after the last episode

.

“They reported my MRI result just a few minutes ago and I started crying, because

I dreamed of the end

And I would have gone all the way even on one leg, but unfortunately we can’t.”

He adds before allowing himself a touching greeting with the closest people he met while venturing into the

Playa Balaba

.

“I wanted to get to the end with Edoardo, that’s what we’ve been dreaming of for a long time and it’s a shame,” he adds.

Nicholas Vaporidis

in tears. Passion also for

Carmen de Petro

especially

Mercedes Hinger

Guendalina’s brother promised to deepen their knowledge in Italy to discover if it would be true love.