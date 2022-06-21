Big Brother Vip, here’s the first official contender for the new version! (Photo)

Has Alfonso Signorini chosen the first official contender for the seventh edition of the Big Brother Vip?



rumors about Seventh Edition of Big Brother VipThe reality show made by Alfonso Signorini Preparing to return in September, early evening Channel 5. According to recent rumors, the presenter was going to choose The first official competitor The new season of the program. That’s what it is.

Big Brother Phip, Alfonso Signorini really wants it!

There is great excitement and curiosity about the seventh season of big brother vip. Travel to Mykonos with some ex giffiniAnd the Alfonso Signorini Enjoying the summer heat while still working on the cast reality show remake, Which will start in September 2022, in prime time Channel 5. This has been rumored for several weeks Gentlemen He has set his eyes on some very interesting Vipponi, aiming for a diverse and captivating staff, ready to beat the excellent participation gathered in the past two years. According to the recent rumors released by MondoTV24, The first official competitor to Gf ​​Vip.

“Who will be the competitors who will actually enter the GF Vip House on September 19? Through our sources we can tell you the name of the first official competitor, Guendalina Canessa. Our whistleblowers have spoiled that the influencer will make it to the production deal. So we have the first name for sure, and we’ll give you the news.” Once the other communications of the other new tenants arrive.”

Gwendalina Canesaborn in 1981, started his career in 2007 by participating in Big brother In his version Nip, only to return to the center of gossip because of the relationship with Daniel Intranetformer tronista men and women. Home of TV salons MediasetAnd the Gwendolyn It is so far a fairly well-established influencer Instagram And you will be the first Fibona to be able to cross the red door in Cinecitta.

to me Gf VIP There will be too Antonino Spinalbes? The hairstylist admitted that he was contacted by the production and seems to be considering the show during it Belen Rodriguez is ready for an iron fist with her ex-husbandbut proposed Gentlemen He can be so tempting that he can put up with some small compromises.

