Doctor Strange: The second movie is coming to Disney+ and together there will be some very special content. A new move to revive the movie’s fortunes? La critica ei fan si dividono!

Dr. Gharib In The Multiverse of Madness, it may be the first MCU horror movie, but It’s a gag.

With Dr. Strange 2 V Coming on July 26th on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD DVD, Marvel Studios revealing the madness behind the magic: choppy lines, laughter, and lots of ballet.

Gag reels are among the additions in the movie’s upcoming release formats, which include Deleted scenes And the Voiceover, directed by Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron. All the additions that will bring the audience even closer to the Marvel multiverse.

Watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which also brought some horror-like scenes to the screen, Dr. Strange and Wanda Maximov At the forefront of the fourth stage.

The movie not only paved the way for future Marvel superheroes, but it did so Introduce new worlds with different actors and characters. however

received the film Various reviews A segment of the public and critics. But that hasn’t stopped fans from enjoying Marvel’s release of director Sam Raimi, who is back in directing after nearly a decade.

review Movie For Doctor Strange 2, he stressed: “Basically The entire plot of the movie was revealed in the original teaser which was released with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the first Marvel series “WandaVision”. “

The reviewer added, “For anyone who’s watched the Marvel animated series, what if…?” Doctor Strange 2 can lose its magic within the first few minutes. The film offers imitation, Expands the possibilities and paves the way for what’s to come in the MCUbut it gives its main characters nothing to work on. Every point and character in the movie can be reduced to a single line

So a rather harsh criticism of the characters who have no personal growth during the narrative. Who knows if Add-ons From the Marvel movie!