Invitalia, the Arcuri era ends: Bernardo Mattarella will be the new CEO. Rocco Sabelli as president

with Bernardo Mattarella Managing Director E Rocco Sabelli The President opens a new page of governance Invitalia, the operational and financial arm of the state in support of the entrepreneurial system, from the birth of startups to the ‘bailout’ of companies and restarting industrial crisis areas. Long season Domenico Arcuri He led the agency for 15 years from 2007 and was invited by the Conte government for the role of extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency from March 2020 to March 2021 – a spotlight.

These are the latest appointments in a round of key posts in public companies. Bernard MattarellaThe grandson of the head of state reaches the top of the internal growth track at Invitalia: from director of finance 2007 want 2011Since 2011 2017 He directed Commercial area Incentives and innovation; He is the CEO of Banca del Mezzogiorno-Medio Credito Centrale, which was acquired by Invitalia in 2017 when he took the helm before being reaffirmed in April 2020.

Mattarella’s almost ‘circular’ career at Mediocredito Central, where he was hired in 1997. He would leave in 2000 after serving as vice president of the corporate office, investment office and planning and investment service. Announced in 2017 and reaffirmed in 2020. From 1990 to 1997, on the other hand, he was with Arthur Andersen, where he was head of Italy. Risk management And the Rome office of the financial area’s business processes and corporate financial programs for banking companies was responsible for strategic planning, management reporting, management control, process re-engineering. 56 years oldBased in Rome, Mattarella is also Head of Economics and Innovation Management.Universitas Mercatorum.

Instead, the manager comes to Invitalia’s leadership position Rocco SabelliRaised in institutions like I And telecommunication, in 2003 was admired by Roberto Collanino, who wanted to take over the leadership of the financial institutions Imci and Piaggio. from 2008 As CEO of Alitalia, managing the ‘Phoenix Project’, his exit in 2012 is one of the chapters in the company’s troubled history. In the world of treasury companies, he will become Chairman and CEO in April 2019. Sport and Health, an internal agency of the Ministry of Economy, which he left shortly after because of a “reconciliation that was never born”, when he resigned, along with the then Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora. On that occasion Sabelli slammed the door and left: “With the chaotic politics I have known in recent months – he commented – I no longer wish to work”.