November 4, 2021

Slap Biden goes to Virginia Trump candidate – North America

Noah French November 4, 2021 1 min read

Joe Biden could not have imagined a bad return from Europe. Republicans are actually raising their heads on the election field, scaring people exactly a year before the midterm political elections.

The U.S. president, who learned of the results of the Virginia referendum overnight, is still flying aboard Air Force One: the neophyte of politics, Glenn Young, won a surprise victory over Donald Trump’s candidate, former Governor Terry McAuliffe. It was in a position where the current White House current tenant defeated the Chancellor by ten points last November.

Despite the election bells running at the highest levels held by Democrats with the direct involvement of key figures in Barack Obama and Clinton, a collapse, a sensational blow, made headlines in many newspapers.

A catastrophic blow to Biden inevitably turned into a real referendum in the first months of his presidency.

Meanwhile, the outgoing governor of New Jersey, Bill Murphy, was re-elected by a narrow margin (50% to 49%) in a contest with Republican Jack Ciatarelli, becoming the first Democrat to win a second term in the state. For the past 44 years and after the defeat in Virginia the “Caboretto” for the party has been avoided.

