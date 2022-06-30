The United States Supreme Court has rejected Trump’s anti – immigration legislation. Biden can now eliminate “reliance on Mexico.”

That the Supreme Court ruled Joe Biden It can undo the actions taken by its predecessor Donald Trump To limit the arrival of immigrants from Mexico, i.e. the so-called “stay in Mexico”. Announced by the US President himself, the Tycoon Rule compels asylum seekers to stay at home until the end of their procedures and, according to Biden, endanger immigrants. According to the judgment of the court, the House White It can now reform its immigration policy, but it will have to go through the lower courts.

The seemingly court ruling in favor of the administration may actually put the president in a difficult position. The sentence was played on the wire, and in the end, it was passed with 5 votes against Trump’s actions and four votes in favor. As reported CnnWriting for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts “Congress has given the power to repatriate on the basis of express will in a continuous territory,” he confirmed.

The plan, first introduced in 2019 under the then US president, was criticized by immigrant rights defenders and labeled “inhumane”. Biden slammed him, saying, “This is against everything we stand for as a diaspora.”