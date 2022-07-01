July 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rome, commando attacks and shoots security guards: Security guard injured

Rome, commando attacks and shoots security guards: Security guard injured

Noah French July 1, 2022 2 min read

A five-man commando attacked a defense carrier in Rome. A probing and violent shootout with unscrupulous bandits who fired at least three times and wounded a security guard who was shot in the side. Later, with the loot, the gang fled.

West leg via Anteo, a few meters from the nearest post office, at Torre Angela. Here, at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 1, the commandos swung into action. According to a reconstruction still under consideration, the perpetrators arrived via Anteo in a van that was left at the scene of the attack. The action took place not far from the bar.

With a maneuver, the team then intercepted and attacked the defense carrier, moving to the next phase of the plan, which was done with gunfire. The bandits would have fired at least three times. It is confirmed that a security guard who tried to react to the robbery was wounded in the side by a bullet. If rescued and transported to a hospital, the person’s life is not in danger.

The money carried in the armored car was taken by the criminals and then fled in the cars used during the coup. At the scene, the state police and forensic team conducted case studies and searched for clues of the gang members to investigate. A search for the robbers is underway.

Article is being updated

See also  We'll tell you when the first African heat wave of the season ILMETEO.it will be

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Invitalia, the Arcuri era ends: Bernardo Mattarella will be the new CEO. Rocco Sabelli as president

July 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The United States Supreme Court has rejected Trump’s anti – immigration legislation. Biden can now eliminate “reliance on Mexico.”

June 30, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Frost by Conte on Draghi, Government at the Crossroads – Politics

June 30, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Rome, commando attacks and shoots security guards: Security guard injured

July 1, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Trend stock markets await EU inflation. In Milan down banks, technology and cars

July 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Pink Night 2022: Guests and concerts not to be missed – what to do

July 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

In-flight resistance exercises can help astronauts reduce bone loss

July 1, 2022 Karen Hines