Rome, commando attacks and shoots security guards: Security guard injured

A five-man commando attacked a defense carrier in Rome. A probing and violent shootout with unscrupulous bandits who fired at least three times and wounded a security guard who was shot in the side. Later, with the loot, the gang fled.

West leg via Anteo, a few meters from the nearest post office, at Torre Angela. Here, at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 1, the commandos swung into action. According to a reconstruction still under consideration, the perpetrators arrived via Anteo in a van that was left at the scene of the attack. The action took place not far from the bar.

With a maneuver, the team then intercepted and attacked the defense carrier, moving to the next phase of the plan, which was done with gunfire. The bandits would have fired at least three times. It is confirmed that a security guard who tried to react to the robbery was wounded in the side by a bullet. If rescued and transported to a hospital, the person’s life is not in danger.

The money carried in the armored car was taken by the criminals and then fled in the cars used during the coup. At the scene, the state police and forensic team conducted case studies and searched for clues of the gang members to investigate. A search for the robbers is underway.

