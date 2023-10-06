October 6, 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo’s clients have moved “ex officio” to the new digital division without branches. Bank: “Everything is fine, few are complaining”

Karen Hines October 6, 2023 3 min read

There is dissatisfaction among some Intesa Sanpaolo customers who have discovered that their accounts have been transferred On Easy Bank, The new digital department has been operating since last January. In fact, the transfer took place “ex officio” on the basis of a system Silence – approval. For those who chose this channel, the bank was limited to sending one Communicate on the app But those who did not read it or did not express their opposition were automatically “switched” towards the new institute. So now we’re talking about 300 thousand people Which, according to the bank’s strategy, will reach at least 2 million in the coming months. Intesa sanpaolo spFold that it all happened In accordance with the law Who are the people who complained? Very few compared to those who have participated so far. “It is an irrelevant percentage,” the bank says. At least for now. Adusbef says some reports have arrived But it is waiting to get a more accurate picture to take a position on the matter and evaluate possible initiatives.

The contract is respected, and some doubts about the civil principle of good faith are legitimate. Choose accounts to move This was done by analyzing the behavior of account holders. For those who have done few transactions in the branch, delegation to the branch has been determined Splitting online It is considered the most appropriate to the customer’s needs. It goes without saying that this approach “saves”, for example, ie Professionals You usually perform several operations, and in general, The richest account holders Which generally moves more. However, the bank specifies that this will happen, albeit with some bureaucratic steps Possible “return”. However, you will have to open a new account.

On social media and online there are some testimonials from surprised and disgruntled customers. “Who asked you?” Someone is wondering about X. In fact, no one asked that, since, as written, the decision was simply communicated to the client. Some clients claim that communication, moreover, is done in ways other clients say they did not understand the communication well or did not pay attention to it. The process is saved Customers over 65 years of age But those who are not familiar with the technology or are not accustomed to checking the app regularly may have been transferred “without knowing it.” The problem highlighted is that the new division is practically incomplete It has no branches Is that Services can only be accessed via the application, Not from a web portal so to speak. What may translate into inconvenience for customers, is instead an indisputable advantage for the bank since without branches, costs are reduced.

