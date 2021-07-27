July 27, 2021

Interplay, creator of Fallout and Wasteland, Reborn: Announcing Tomorrow - Nerd4.life

Interplay, creator of Fallout and Wasteland, Reborn: Announcing Tomorrow – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 27, 2021

interaction, the historical developer and publisher of games such as Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, Planetscape and Wasteland (to name a few famous names), is ready born again In a new format. We don’t know exactly what will be announced yet, but we do know that tomorrow – 28 July 2021 – There will be an announcement from the company.

As you can see below, Interplay’s Twitter profile only reports that we have to “Prepare for a new interactionIt refers to the date July 28, 2021. The company slogan is “Created by Players for Players.”

We also know that Interplay is now owned by James Murdock, who is also CEO and will be responsible for “the restart of the company, which is scheduled to be relaunched in October 2021”. Murdock has served as Vice President of Operations at Blizzard since June 2017, and was until July 2021. Previously he worked as an administrative assistant for Rockstar Games (March 2013 – June 2017).

For now, that’s all we know. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Interplay’s new plans are. I remember it was a file Great publisher and developer in the 1980s and 1990s, but his fame waned during the 2000s. The company lost control of Fallout (moved to Bethesda) and sold several intellectual properties in 2016.

Interplay, via Black Isle Studios, released Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance remaster in 2021.

