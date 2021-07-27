July 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Brazil: Burle Marx site inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul July 27, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – SAN PAULO, July 27 – The Roberto Burle Marx Cultural Center has today been designated a World Heritage Site, in the category of Cultural Landscapes, by UNESCO. The site is the 23rd Brazilian property in the World Heritage List.

Located in Barra de Guaratiba, west of Rio de Janeiro, the area of ​​​​407 thousand square meters of forest includes a collection of more than 3.5 thousand species of tropical and subtropical plants.

The Brazilian nomination was examined during the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which began last Saturday and will run until July 31 in Fuzhou, China.

In a message on social media, the Pearl Marx Center said its inclusion on the World Heritage List means that this very special asset to Brazil is also of “exceptional universal value” to humanity. “World Heritage is of fundamental importance to the memory, identity and creativity of peoples and the richness of cultures, striving to promote the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage throughout the planet,” says the note. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

1 min read

Storms and severe damage in Mendriziotto, critical situation in Bregia [VIDEO]

July 27, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

“Now my last race”

July 27, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid: German authorities expect the end of the Nina-Ultima Ora concert

July 26, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Shipping folders: when to know and how to pay

July 27, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

Stefano kicks a bowl

July 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Tell me what you noticed before and I’ll tell you a secret about yourself

July 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alex Scott will be FIFA’s first English language commentator

July 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt