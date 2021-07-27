Brazil: Burle Marx site inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SAN PAULO, July 27 – The Roberto Burle Marx Cultural Center has today been designated a World Heritage Site, in the category of Cultural Landscapes, by UNESCO. The site is the 23rd Brazilian property in the World Heritage List.



Located in Barra de Guaratiba, west of Rio de Janeiro, the area of ​​​​407 thousand square meters of forest includes a collection of more than 3.5 thousand species of tropical and subtropical plants.



The Brazilian nomination was examined during the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which began last Saturday and will run until July 31 in Fuzhou, China.



In a message on social media, the Pearl Marx Center said its inclusion on the World Heritage List means that this very special asset to Brazil is also of “exceptional universal value” to humanity. “World Heritage is of fundamental importance to the memory, identity and creativity of peoples and the richness of cultures, striving to promote the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage throughout the planet,” says the note. (handle).

