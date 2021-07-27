Alex Scott will be FIFA’s first English language commentator

Women’s soccer was first incorporated into the FIFA16 video game, and the movement has grown exponentially since then. So it was inevitable that there would be new additions, new hybrids, such as the inclusion of female commentators. The first trial was attempted a year ago, for FIFA21, when Nira Juanra’s voice animated the Spanish version of the EA Sports title, while Esther Sedlaczek’s experience was added to the “Career” mode for the German version. In anticipation of the release of FIFA22 – slated for 1 October 2021 – an agreement has been announced with Alex Scott: the former England defender for Arsenal, England and Britain (with the UK selected to compete in the 2012 Olympics) will comment on the races alternately with Derek Ray and Stewart Robinson.

in a Tweet UN“This agreement represents a great moment for me, for women’s football and for women and girls around the world,” Scott said. He added in another statement: “It is a great honor to be the first English language broadcaster to appear in FIFA, but I am sure I will not be the last. I know this is only the beginning to represent a stronger women’s football in FIFA video game, but also in the football community as a whole ».

Alex Scott is listed not only as a former soccer player, but also in her long career as a sports analyst on television: after retiring from competitive activity in 2017, she became the first woman to watch and comment on the World Cup there. BBC. Later, she became the first talented woman in football Sky Sports, then back again BBC To follow the 2019 Women’s World Cup in the next TV season, you will also be presenting a test, again in BBC , titled The competition.