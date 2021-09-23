Gran Turismo 7, New Pictures From Sony’s PS5 Edition – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 Shows himself with a series of new Pictures Arrested PS5and thus comes from the release of the next generation of the much awaited driving game developed by Polyphony Digital, which will also land on PS4.

Released following details about Gran Turismo 7 pre-order rewards, 25th Anniversary Edition, and Digital Deluxe, screenshot View some of the cars we will find in the game but also look at the tracks, weather performance and other surrounding elements.

We know Gran Turismo 7 will boast dynamic weather but only ray tracing in replays and in the garage, so it’s possible that the detailed reflections that can be seen on objects in these footage come from the replay sequences.

Far from just the graphics, the new episode promises a particularly rich texture, and beyond 420 cars Available at many new and used car dealers, as well as more than 90 tracks to compete for.

already mentioned dynamic weather Finally, the scenarios will give an unprecedented charm, changing the climatic conditions dynamically and thus also the way the light hits the place and the cars.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available on PS5 and PS4 starting March 4, 2022. To learn more about the game and the work behind it, check out our exclusive interview with Kazunori Yamauchi.