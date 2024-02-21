February 21, 2024

Inter, waiting and anxiety for the swelling: The medical staff already has a scheduled date…

Mirabelle Hunt February 21, 2024

The French striker will undergo performance tests tomorrow: that's when he can return

At one point during the Inter-Atletico Madrid match, Nerazzurri fans held their breath when they saw Marcos Swelling Start limping. At the end of the first half, the Frenchman was replaced by Marko Arnautovic. As confirmed by Gazzetta dello Sport, Thuram's medical will undergo Humanitas tests on Thursday and then the first more precise estimates of recovery will be made.

“At the moment, the impression is that it can be a lengthening that usually takes two to three weeks to reabsorb. However, as we know, the concrete term depends on many factors: mainly on how the patient interacts with the muscles for rest. And rehabilitation, But actually also to the rush of wanting to get the player back on the field by speeding up time.”

“In this case, the staff has a specific target for Thuram to be 100% fit: March 13, the day of the return match between Atletico Madrid and Inter at the Civitas Metropolitano in the Spanish capital. This means 22 days in total, in line with the above estimates: the hopes have What justifies it…”

