July 9, 2022

Sportitalia - Zaniolo si avvicina alla Juventus: ecco quando può arrivare la fumata bianca...

Zaniolo is approaching Juventus: then the white smoke can reach …

Mirabelle Hunt July 9, 2022 2 min read

Massimo Pavan: “A different light in Pogba’s eyes”

Massimo Pavan: “A different light in Pogba’s eyes. He seems to me very energetic and motivated, I hope he is physically good and will certainly be able to give a big hand to the whole team.”

Fiorentina – Juventus 2-0, Bianconer Report Cards: Cellini Ultimo Balardo, ‘yellow’ rabbit, Ken Dybala’s husband does not turn

Fiorentina - Juventus 2-0, Bianconeri Report Cards: Chiellini's last stronghold, Rabiot Perin 5.5: Ordinary management for a Juventus goalkeeper (from 46′ Pinsoglio 7: Season start seasoned with a double miracle at Piatek). De Ligt 5.5: The first test as a full-back for the Dutch bloc, an unprecedented role for him, who does not provide himself in all areas and …

HERE TUTTOSPORT – Xavier Jacobelli: “JUVE, a high-quality stalking game. NOW, ALLEGRI AS PIRLO IN THE TOURNAMENT”

Here is Tuttosport - Xavier Jacobelli: "Juventus, a good game is needed. At the moment, Allegri is like Pirlo in the tournament "Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. And here is his speech: “As precious as…

Official – Hajjari moved on loan to Lugano

Official - Hajji goes on loan to LuganoJuventus Football Club announced, through its official channels, that it has loaned footballer Al-Bayan Hajdari for a full season. The defender, born in 2003, moves to Lugano.

COMPLETE LIVE TJ – CUADRADO, ROVELLA AND GATTI MEDICAL EXAMS (VIDEO). Exercise completed

LIVE TJ - Cuadrado, Rovilla and Gatti have finished their medical exams (video). The exercise is over 15:06 – Training ended – Juventus, via their official website, presented the details of today’s session: “Working Day 2 for Juventus in Continassa. This morning, the Bianconeri who have already returned to work as interns in training…

