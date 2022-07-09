Zaniolo is approaching Juventus: then the white smoke can reach …

Massimo Pavan: “A different light in Pogba’s eyes” Massimo Pavan: “A different light in Pogba’s eyes. He seems to me very energetic and motivated, I hope he is physically good and will certainly be able to give a big hand to the whole team.” Fiorentina – Juventus 2-0, Bianconer Report Cards: Cellini Ultimo Balardo, ‘yellow’ rabbit, Ken Dybala’s husband does not turn Perin 5.5: Ordinary management for a Juventus goalkeeper (from 46′ Pinsoglio 7: Season start seasoned with a double miracle at Piatek). De Ligt 5.5: The first test as a full-back for the Dutch bloc, an unprecedented role for him, who does not provide himself in all areas and … Perin 5.5: Ordinary management for a Juventus goalkeeper (from 46′ Pinsoglio 7: Season start seasoned with a double miracle at Piatek). De Ligt 5.5: The first test as a full-back for the Dutch bloc, an unprecedented role for him, who does not provide himself in all areas and … HERE TUTTOSPORT – Xavier Jacobelli: “JUVE, a high-quality stalking game. NOW, ALLEGRI AS PIRLO IN THE TOURNAMENT” Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. And here is his speech: “As precious as… Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. And here is his speech: “As precious as… Official – Hajjari moved on loan to Lugano Juventus Football Club announced, through its official channels, that it has loaned footballer Al-Bayan Hajdari for a full season. The defender, born in 2003, moves to Lugano. Juventus Football Club announced, through its official channels, that it has loaned footballer Al-Bayan Hajdari for a full season. The defender, born in 2003, moves to Lugano. COMPLETE LIVE TJ – CUADRADO, ROVELLA AND GATTI MEDICAL EXAMS (VIDEO). Exercise completed 15:06 – Training ended – Juventus, via their official website, presented the details of today’s session: “Working Day 2 for Juventus in Continassa. This morning, the Bianconeri who have already returned to work as interns in training… 15:06 – Training ended – Juventus, via their official website, presented the details of today’s session: “Working Day 2 for Juventus in Continassa. This morning, the Bianconeri who have already returned to work as interns in training…