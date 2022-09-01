Ubisoft – Nerd4.life Officially Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has officially announced the following game in Killer Saga: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which has been at the center of various rumors recently and a leak (now confirmed) to the publisher’s official website in the past few hours. It was also confirmed when we’ll be able to see the game: September 10, 2022during Ubisoft Forward, which will take place at 21:00 Italian time.

Information was exchanged through Twitter From the official Assassin’s Creed account, through which Ubisoft wrote: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10th at Ubisoft Forward: 21:00 CST | 12PM PST.”

Additionally, the tweet includes a official photo From Assassin’s Creed Mirage where we see what we assume is the protagonist of the game.

Instead, the previous leak showed an image of what appeared to be the game’s DLC, based on the story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. One possibility is that this downloadable content is a bonus for pre-ordering or a special edition of the game.

You must be the main character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Basimalready known by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: For now, this is just an assumption from fans and there is no definitive confirmation.