September 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ubisoft - Nerd4.life Officially Announces Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft – Nerd4.life Officially Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Gerald Bax September 1, 2022 1 min read

Ubisoft has officially announced the following game in Killer Saga: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which has been at the center of various rumors recently and a leak (now confirmed) to the publisher’s official website in the past few hours. It was also confirmed when we’ll be able to see the game: September 10, 2022during Ubisoft Forward, which will take place at 21:00 Italian time.

Information was exchanged through Twitter From the official Assassin’s Creed account, through which Ubisoft wrote: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10th at Ubisoft Forward: 21:00 CST | 12PM PST.”

Additionally, the tweet includes a official photo From Assassin’s Creed Mirage where we see what we assume is the protagonist of the game.

Instead, the previous leak showed an image of what appeared to be the game’s DLC, based on the story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. One possibility is that this downloadable content is a bonus for pre-ordering or a special edition of the game.

You must be the main character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Basimalready known by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: For now, this is just an assumption from fans and there is no definitive confirmation.

See also  Farewell to PES, Konami launches eFootball: the new soccer game will be free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The main image and cover of the new game leaked – Nerd4.life

September 1, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

September 1, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, beware of a scam that steals personal files and conversations between users

August 31, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

16 concerts in 10 states including Alaska

September 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

From today, smart work is changing, and we are working to expand the fragile economy

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jerry Scotty reveals: “They didn’t let me do anything!”

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“So that I can discover the world.” History »ILMETEO.it

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines